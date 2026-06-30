Canara Bank eases for fifth straight session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 124.79, down 0.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 8.12% in last one year as compared to a 6.32% slide in NIFTY and a 0.31% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Canara Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 124.79, down 0.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 23927.75. The Sensex is at 76618.81, down 0.14%.Canara Bank has eased around 2.48% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has increased around 7.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57727.35, down 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 179.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 340.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 124.59, down 1.41% on the day. Canara Bank jumped 8.12% in last one year as compared to a 6.32% slide in NIFTY and a 0.31% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 5.93 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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