Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Tata Communications Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Tata Communications Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Tata Communications Ltd notched up volume of 116.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 48.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.42 lakh shares

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 October 2025.

Tata Communications Ltd notched up volume of 116.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 48.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.42 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.28% to Rs.1,888.20. Volumes stood at 1.41 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd registered volume of 80.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.85 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.29% to Rs.971.45. Volumes stood at 3.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Natco Pharma Ltd recorded volume of 34.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.82 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.09% to Rs.838.65. Volumes stood at 3.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Reliance Power Ltd clocked volume of 953.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 141.53 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.59% to Rs.48.27. Volumes stood at 135.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd registered volume of 27.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.86 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.79% to Rs.556.80. Volumes stood at 3.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

