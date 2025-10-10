Friday, October 10, 2025 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NTPC Green Energy gains as arm signs MoU with Gujarat Govt for 15 GW renewable projects

NTPC Green Energy rose 1.42% to Rs 99.54 after its arm, NTPC Renewable Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Govt of Gujarat for the development of solar parks & projects with a capacity of 10 GW and wind projects of 5 GW.

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) was incorporated as a fully owned subsidiary of NTPC on 7 April 2022 for developing RE parks and projects. It had been established as the renewable energy (RE) arm of NTPC with all the operational and under construction projects transferred to NGEL.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 59.1% to Rs 220.48 crore on 17.6% increase in net sales to Rs 680.21 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

 

