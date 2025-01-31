Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Capital Goods index increasing 1664.36 points or 2.68% at 63776.66 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Hitachi Energy India Ltd (up 13.28%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 4.98%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 3.72%),Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 3.02%),Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 2.85%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ABB India Ltd (up 2.7%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.67%), Siemens Ltd (up 2.56%), Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (up 2.51%), and NBCC (India) Ltd (up 2.35%).

On the other hand, Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 1.54%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 0.86%), and Finolex Cables Ltd (down 0.34%) turned lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 411.6 or 0.84% at 49470.77.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 128.78 points or 0.88% at 14799.11.

The Nifty 50 index was up 99.95 points or 0.43% at 23349.45.

The BSE Sensex index was up 281.56 points or 0.37% at 77041.37.

On BSE,2149 shares were trading in green, 914 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Indices open on firm note; breadth strong

Stocks Rise as Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Gain; IBM Soars, Microsoft Slumps

Nazara Tech's subsidiary NODWIN to acquire esports event organizer StarLadder

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Slides 9.8%, BSE Metal index Drops 1.31%

Hitachi Energy India Ltd Spikes 6.02%, BSE Capital Goods index Rises 2.04%

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

