Capital Goods stocks rise

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Capital Goods index increasing 840.29 points or 1.22% at 69693.41 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.29%), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 3%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.64%),ABB India Ltd (up 2.15%),Schaeffler India Ltd (up 1.79%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.64%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 1.53%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 1.51%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.41%), and Bharat Forge Ltd (up 1.29%).
On the other hand, AIA Engineering Ltd (down 0.71%), Timken India Ltd (down 0.61%), and Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (down 0.21%) turned lower.
At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 272.27 or 0.55% at 49511.69.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 70.87 points or 0.47% at 15140.26.
The Nifty 50 index was down 6.4 points or 0.03% at 23252.8.
The BSE Sensex index was down 4.48 points or 0.01% at 76485.6.
On BSE,2095 shares were trading in green, 1081 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.
First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

