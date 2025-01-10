Business Standard

Capital Infra Trust IPO ends with 2.80x subscription

Capital Infra Trust IPO ends with 2.80x subscription

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

The offer received bids for 24.71 crore shares as against 8.83 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Capital Infra Trust received 24,71,89,650 bids for shares as against 8,83,83,750 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 2.80 times.

The Other Investors category was subscribed 5.08 times. The Institutional Investors category was subscribed 0.93 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 7 January 2025, and it closed on 9 January 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 99 and 100 per share.

Of the offer proceeds, up to Rs 1,077 crore, will be used to provide loans to the project SPVs for the repayment or prepayment of external borrowings (including accrued interest and prepayment penalties) and for repaying unsecured loans availed by the project SPVs from the sponsor.

 

Ahead of the IPO, Capital Infra Trust on Monday, 6 January 2025, raised Rs 702.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 7.10 crore shares at Rs 99 each to 27 anchor investors.

Established in September 2023, Capital Infra Trust is an infrastructure investment trust sponsored by Gawar Construction Limited. The InvIT was established to engage in activities and make investments as an infrastructure investment trust, as permitted under the SEBI InvIT Regulations.

The sponsor is an infrastructure development and construction company in India with over 15 years of experience, primarily engaged in the construction of road and highway projects across 19 states in India for various government/semi-government bodies and statutory authorities, including NHAI, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA), and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 115.43 crore and revenue from operations of Rs 792.27 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2024.

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

