Seshaasai Technologies consolidated net profit rises 19.35% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.11% to Rs 373.75 crore

Net profit of Seshaasai Technologies rose 19.35% to Rs 64.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 53.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.11% to Rs 373.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 339.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.373.75339.4225.5822.7998.3672.4886.5361.8064.0953.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News