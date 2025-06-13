Capsave Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 6.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.40% to Rs 103.58 croreNet profit of Capsave Finance Pvt rose 6.33% to Rs 22.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.40% to Rs 103.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 83.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.89% to Rs 95.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.57% to Rs 388.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 317.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales103.5883.94 23 388.99317.36 23 OPM %70.0668.11 -74.3175.63 - PBDT31.9131.74 1 138.90118.84 17 PBT29.5829.21 1 129.32107.96 20 NP22.1720.85 6 95.3978.26 22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content