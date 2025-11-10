Jayant Agro Organics consolidated net profit declines 29.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.46% to Rs 499.60 croreNet profit of Jayant Agro Organics declined 29.66% to Rs 9.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.46% to Rs 499.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 598.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales499.60598.05 -16 OPM %4.514.73 -PBDT17.9723.04 -22 PBT12.6318.21 -31 NP9.6513.72 -30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content