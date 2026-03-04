Carborundum Universal appoints director
With effect from 4 March 2026The board of Carborundum Universal at their meeting held today, have appointed Ambassador D B Venkatesh Varma (DIN: 11564227) as an Additional Director in the capacity of an Independent Director of the Company for a term of five years with effect from 4 March 2026.
First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 10:16 AM IST