Carborundum Universal appoints director

Carborundum Universal appoints director

Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
With effect from 4 March 2026

The board of Carborundum Universal at their meeting held today, have appointed Ambassador D B Venkatesh Varma (DIN: 11564227) as an Additional Director in the capacity of an Independent Director of the Company for a term of five years with effect from 4 March 2026.

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

