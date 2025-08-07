Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit declines 19.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.52% to Rs 1998.34 croreNet profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals declined 19.40% to Rs 122.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 151.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.52% to Rs 1998.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2137.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1998.342137.69 -7 OPM %9.5910.87 -PBDT205.59240.63 -15 PBT166.09203.48 -18 NP122.29151.72 -19
