Dreamfolks Services consolidated net profit rises 23.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.77% to Rs 348.95 croreNet profit of Dreamfolks Services rose 23.79% to Rs 21.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.77% to Rs 348.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 320.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales348.95320.80 9 OPM %7.727.13 -PBDT29.2824.34 20 PBT28.4923.44 22 NP21.2817.19 24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content