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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cartrade Tech Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Cartrade Tech Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Senco Gold Ltd, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd, Sagility Ltd and Latent View Analytics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 July 2026.

Senco Gold Ltd, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd, Sagility Ltd and Latent View Analytics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 July 2026.

Cartrade Tech Ltd spiked 11.11% to Rs 2949.95 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 54623 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33162 shares in the past one month.

 

Senco Gold Ltd soared 8.45% to Rs 415.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd surged 7.61% to Rs 93.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

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Sagility Ltd rose 7.27% to Rs 43.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 49.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Latent View Analytics Ltd jumped 7.18% to Rs 317.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88535 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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