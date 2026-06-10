CarTrade Tech rises 24% in four days

Shares of CarTrade Tech surged 7.8% to Rs 2,362 on Wednesday, extending gains for a fourth straight session.

The stock has rallied 23.52% over four trading sessions. It has gained 21.05% in one month and 34.01% in three months. However, it remains down 16.38% on a year-to-date basis.

Earlier this month, OLX India, a CarTrade Tech platform, announced that its Elite Buyer programme crossed 80,000 sign-ups in May 2026. The company said the initiative is already contributing to revenue growth and is expected to become an important long-term growth driver.

OLX India plans to introduce AI-powered features, including buyer-seller matchmaking, pricing guidance and condition assessment tools, in the coming quarter. The company is also working on a hyperlocal service model aimed at helping sellers connect more quickly with serious local buyers.

CarTrade Tech operates a digital marketplace ecosystem comprising platforms such as CarWale, BikeWale, CarTrade, OLX India, Shriram Automall and CarTrade Exchange.

On a consolidated basis, its profit after tax jumped 53.6% YoY and 15.2% QoQ to Rs 70.85 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 203.14 crore in Q4 FY26, up 19.8% YoY but down 3.1% QoQ.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News