Castrol India standalone net profit rises 25.15% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 7.49% to Rs 1264.04 crore
Net profit of Castrol India rose 25.15% to Rs 241.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 193.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 7.49% to Rs 1264.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1176.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.01% to Rs 864.13 crore in the year ended December 2023 as against Rs 815.15 crore during the previous year ended December 2022. Sales rose 6.29% to Rs 5074.61 crore in the year ended December 2023 as against Rs 4774.49 crore during the previous year ended December 2022.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Dec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1264.041176.01 7 5074.614774.49 6 OPM %26.0321.31 -23.6123.27 - PBDT349.33268.71 30 1273.531174.14 8 PBT324.32247.89 31 1181.101092.75 8 NP241.94193.32 25 864.13815.15 6
First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

