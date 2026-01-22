Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 25.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.07% to Rs 1017.07 crore

Net profit of Gravita India rose 25.33% to Rs 97.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 77.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.07% to Rs 1017.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 996.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1017.07996.4211.788.10124.9396.75115.0989.1197.6777.93

