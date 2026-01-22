Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 25.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 25.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 2.07% to Rs 1017.07 crore

Net profit of Gravita India rose 25.33% to Rs 97.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 77.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.07% to Rs 1017.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 996.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1017.07996.42 2 OPM %11.788.10 -PBDT124.9396.75 29 PBT115.0989.11 29 NP97.6777.93 25

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

