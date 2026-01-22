UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit declines 19.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.84% to Rs 517.13 crore

Net profit of UTI Asset Management Company declined 19.72% to Rs 120.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 150.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.84% to Rs 517.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 417.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.517.13417.5858.4655.75299.79232.49287.12221.19120.97150.69

