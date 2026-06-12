Cemindia Projects Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Nestle India Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd, Inox India Ltd and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 June 2026.

Nestle India Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd, Inox India Ltd and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 June 2026.

Cemindia Projects Ltd tumbled 4.62% to Rs 1121.9 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 89901 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53573 shares in the past one month.

Nestle India Ltd crashed 3.12% to Rs 1377.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 85464 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99637 shares in the past one month.

Cartrade Tech Ltd lost 2.88% to Rs 2316.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83842 shares in the past one month.

Inox India Ltd plummeted 2.73% to Rs 1799.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 45703 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37145 shares in the past one month.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd shed 2.71% to Rs 245.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

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