TCS launches first Oracle AI Data Platform Lab and CoE in Kolkata

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has expanded its collaboration with Oracle by launching India's first Oracle AI Data Platform Lab and Center of Excellence (CoE) in Kolkata. The new facility is designed to help organizations shape the next wave of AI-powered enterprise transformation. TCS also plans to roll out the Oracle AI Data Platform Labs and CoEs across four additional cities in India over the next three years.

Housed in Delta Park Lords, Kolkata, the facility will help customers overcome common barriers to AI adoption, including fragmented data landscapes, slow analytics cycles, limited AI scalability, and operational inefficiencies. Using reusable architectures, industry solutions, and accelerators, TCS will help customers turn enterprise data into actionable intelligence and deploy AI-driven automation at scale.

Oracle AI Data Platform makes data AI-ready and enables the creation and deployment of agentic applications by harnessing the combined capabilities of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Oracle Autonomous AI Database, and OCI Enterprise AI.