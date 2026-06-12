Concord Biotech completes ANVISA inspection at Limbasi API facility

Concord Biotech announced the successful completion of an inspection conducted by Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) at its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in Limbasi.

The inspection was carried out between 8 June and 12 June 2026 and concluded successfully, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company said, "The successful completion of the ANVISA inspection marks a significant milestone in Concord Biotech's global growth journey. This achievement reinforces our commitment to the highest standards of quality and regulatory excellence while strengthening our global manufacturing and regulatory footprint. It also advances our international expansion strategy by enhancing access to one of the world's largest pharmaceutical markets and broadening the reach of our high-quality APIs across key geographies."

Concord Biotech is an R&D-driven biopharma company that manufactures Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) through fermentation & semi-synthetic processes and finished formulations. It has a presence in more than 70 countries worldwide.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 36.75% to Rs 88.79 crore on a 24.15% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 326.07 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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