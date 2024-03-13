Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Central Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 56.3, down 6.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 90.41% in last one year as compared to a 29.63% rally in NIFTY and a 85.52% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
Central Bank of India is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 56.3, down 6.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.08% on the day, quoting at 22093.65. The Sensex is at 72980.39, down 0.93%.Central Bank of India has lost around 14.18% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 1.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7039, down 3.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 218.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 225.71 lakh shares in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The PE of the stock is 22.66 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Canara Bank gains for third straight session

Union Bank of India soars 2.76%

Central Bank of India spurts 3.02%, up for five straight sessions

Nifty trades near 22,000 Level; PSU Bank shares in demand

Nifty holds 22,300 level, PSU banks edge lower

Rail Vikas Nigam wins project of Rs 106 cr from M. P. Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company

Heritage Foods inaugurates UHT milk plant at Shamirpet, Hyderabad

UCO Bank eases for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra down for fifth straight session

Canara Bank eases for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveCAA RulesLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEUS Elections 2024Gold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon