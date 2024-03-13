Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

UCO Bank eases for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 48.65, down 5.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 90.41% in last one year as compared to a 29.63% rally in NIFTY and a 85.52% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
UCO Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 48.65, down 5.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.08% on the day, quoting at 22093.65. The Sensex is at 72980.39, down 0.93%.UCO Bank has eased around 17.4% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has eased around 1.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7039, down 3.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 211.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 234.98 lakh shares in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The PE of the stock is 36.13 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

UCO Bank soars 2.35%, up for fifth straight session

Nifty hovers below 22,050; PSU banks under pressure

Nifty below 22,400 level; PSU bank rally for 5th day

Nifty trades near 22,000 Level; PSU Bank shares in demand

Canara Bank gains for third straight session

Rail Vikas Nigam wins project of Rs 106 cr from M. P. Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company

Heritage Foods inaugurates UHT milk plant at Shamirpet, Hyderabad

Bank of Maharashtra down for fifth straight session

Canara Bank eases for fifth straight session

Sanofi India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveCAA RulesLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEUS Elections 2024Gold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon