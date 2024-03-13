Granules India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Granules India Ltd is quoting at Rs 417.4, down 2.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 47.1% in last one year as compared to a 29.63% rally in NIFTY and a 60.88% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Granules India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 417.4, down 2.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.08% on the day, quoting at 22093.65. The Sensex is at 72980.39, down 0.93%.Granules India Ltd has lost around 3.35% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Granules India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18958.7, down 1.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.4 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

