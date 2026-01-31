Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit rises 2.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.43% to Rs 304.36 crore

Net profit of Central Depository Services (India) rose 2.48% to Rs 133.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 130.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.43% to Rs 304.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 278.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.304.36278.1352.5057.76189.01181.35171.93168.38133.33130.10

