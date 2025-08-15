CES consolidated net profit declines 24.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.56% to Rs 141.51 croreNet profit of CES declined 24.65% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.56% to Rs 141.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 131.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales141.51131.56 8 OPM %7.2210.85 -PBDT10.6614.77 -28 PBT9.7713.90 -30 NP6.398.48 -25
