CG-VAK Software & Exports consolidated net profit rises 60.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

Sales rise 1.21% to Rs 18.45 crore

Net profit of CG-VAK Software & Exports rose 60.57% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.21% to Rs 18.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales18.4518.23 1 OPM %21.1914.10 -PBDT4.142.75 51 PBT3.772.34 61 NP2.811.75 61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaRegaal Resources IPO GMPUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
