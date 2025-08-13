CG-VAK Software & Exports consolidated net profit rises 60.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.21% to Rs 18.45 croreNet profit of CG-VAK Software & Exports rose 60.57% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.21% to Rs 18.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales18.4518.23 1 OPM %21.1914.10 -PBDT4.142.75 51 PBT3.772.34 61 NP2.811.75 61
