Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chadha Papers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.71 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Chadha Papers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.71 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Sales decline 21.77% to Rs 122.32 crore

Net loss of Chadha Papers reported to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 21.77% to Rs 122.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 156.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales122.32156.35 -22 OPM %-1.484.74 -PBDT-3.985.67 PL PBT-6.264.32 PL NP-4.713.18 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sky Industries consolidated net profit declines 37.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sky Industries consolidated net profit declines 37.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Millennium Online Solutions (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Millennium Online Solutions (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Kore Digital standalone net profit declines 81.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Kore Digital standalone net profit declines 81.32% in the June 2025 quarter

EAAA India Alternatives standalone net profit rises 29.87% in the June 2025 quarter

EAAA India Alternatives standalone net profit rises 29.87% in the June 2025 quarter

DLF Cyber City Developers standalone net profit rises 19.37% in the June 2025 quarter

DLF Cyber City Developers standalone net profit rises 19.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE Updates<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Reliance Digital India SaleHappy Janmashtami 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon