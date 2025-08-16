Sky Industries consolidated net profit declines 37.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.31% to Rs 19.23 croreNet profit of Sky Industries declined 37.74% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.31% to Rs 19.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales19.2321.93 -12 OPM %8.279.85 -PBDT1.802.54 -29 PBT1.282.09 -39 NP0.991.59 -38
