Suraj Products standalone net profit declines 50.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.45% to Rs 58.69 croreNet profit of Suraj Products declined 50.69% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.45% to Rs 58.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 75.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales58.6975.68 -22 OPM %9.9813.94 -PBDT5.849.97 -41 PBT4.087.98 -49 NP3.206.49 -51
