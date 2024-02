Sales decline 47.58% to Rs 4348.57 crore

Net profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals rose 41.78% to Rs 459.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 324.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 47.58% to Rs 4348.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 8296.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.4348.578296.2114.458.07743.30572.63664.19494.54459.41324.03