Advance Steel Tubes standalone net profit rises 81.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.12% to Rs 18.73 crore

Net profit of Advance Steel Tubes rose 81.44% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.12% to Rs 18.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.18.7320.8425.1513.634.712.844.712.843.521.94

