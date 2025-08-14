Softsol India standalone net profit rises 72.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.94% to Rs 3.39 croreNet profit of Softsol India rose 72.76% to Rs 4.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.94% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.393.20 6 OPM %74.9361.88 -PBDT5.283.72 42 PBT4.863.27 49 NP4.442.57 73
