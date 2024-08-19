China's Shanghai Composite index up 0.49%

The dollar began the week on a weak note after a couple of Fed officials said its time to adjust borrowing costs.

Oil and gold prices fell slightly in Asian trading as the U.S. pushed for a deal between Israel and Hamas to end the war on Gaza, calling it 'maybe the last opportunity to get the hostages home'.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday as investors awaited cues from the FOMC meeting minutes along with speeches by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other Fed speakers this week for additional clues on the rate trajectory.