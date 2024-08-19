Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 1.87%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Nifty Metal index closed up 1.87% at 9161.95 today. The index is down 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Zinc Ltd slipped 4.65%, Hindalco Industries Ltd rose 3.89% and National Aluminium Company Ltd jumped 3.78%. The Nifty Metal index is up 41.00% over last one year compared to the 27.25% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index added 1.33% and Nifty Commodities index gained 1.31% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.13% to close at 24572.65 while the SENSEX is down 0.02% to close at 80424.68 today.