Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 1.87%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 1.87%

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Metal index closed up 1.87% at 9161.95 today. The index is down 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Zinc Ltd slipped 4.65%, Hindalco Industries Ltd rose 3.89% and National Aluminium Company Ltd jumped 3.78%. The Nifty Metal index is up 41.00% over last one year compared to the 27.25% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index added 1.33% and Nifty Commodities index gained 1.31% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.13% to close at 24572.65 while the SENSEX is down 0.02% to close at 80424.68 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

travel tourism passenger air travel flight

Airfares increase up to 25% for Diwali, Onam festival season travel

Tejas Mark-1A fighter aircraft takes flight from the Hindustan Aeronautics Facility in Bengaluru

US firm behind delay in LCA Tejas Mk1A deliveries to IAF: Here's how

Eye Flu

Glenmark Pharma introduces generic eye treatment medication in US

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | Photo: PTI

LIVE: HC directs trial court to defer proceedings against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in Muda case

Indian reservoir, dam, water body

North India's dams hold only 51% of capacity amid below-normal rainfall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon