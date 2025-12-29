Monday, December 29, 2025 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China Shanghai Composite Index edges up 0.04%

China Shanghai Composite Index edges up 0.04%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Asian stock markets recorded a mixed performance on Monday amidst a weak sentiment reflected in Wall Street Futures and rising geopolitical tensions.

Sentiment was boosted by the strength of tech shares as well as fresh measures announced by China to support consumption. Geopolitical concerns related to China, the Middle East as well as Eastern Europe and the thin trading ahead of New Year holidays limited gains.

China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up 2 points or 0.04 percent to finish trading at 3,965.28, versus the previous close of 3,963.68. The day's trading ranged between 3,956.95 and 3,983.98 and helped the index record a nine-session winning streak.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Waa Solar wins LoAs worth Rs 225 cr for solar power plants

Waa Solar wins LoAs worth Rs 225 cr for solar power plants

UNIMECH expands precision engineering unit 3 located at KIADB Aerospace Park, Bengaluru

UNIMECH expands precision engineering unit 3 located at KIADB Aerospace Park, Bengaluru

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

ACME Solar Holdings gains after incorporating new renewable energy subsidiary

ACME Solar Holdings gains after incorporating new renewable energy subsidiary

STALLION receives environmental clearance for proposed 10,000 MTPA R32 manufacturing plant

STALLION receives environmental clearance for proposed 10,000 MTPA R32 manufacturing plant

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAN-Aadhaar Linking DeadlinesGold and Silver Price TodaySmallCap Index Stocks in 2026Delhi Weather TodayStocks to Buy TodayOTT This WeekCoforge Acquires EncoraIND vs NZ ODI Squad
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon