China stocks under mild pressure, Hang Seng hits one-month high

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:33 PM IST
Chinese stocks stayed under modest pressure following mixed overnight cues from the US equities. The Shanghai Composite slipped 0.07% to close at 4000, while the Shenzhen Component fell 0.36% to 13241 today. The Shanghai composite index is lingering around decade highs and is up around 19% in last six months. Gains have been limited this week after data showed that Chinas inflation showed a slight increase. Latest consumer price inflation figures marked at 0.2% rise year-on-year. Meanwhile, Hong Kong stocks edged higher on Wednesday, with the Hang Seng Index closing up 0.9% at 26,922. Hong Kong stocks have approached near a one-month high on Wednesday on hopes that the US will soon end its longest-ever government shutdown and the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

