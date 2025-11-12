Tarsons Products consolidated net profit declines 67.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.10% to Rs 102.33 croreNet profit of Tarsons Products declined 67.74% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.10% to Rs 102.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 99.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales102.3399.25 3 OPM %26.8225.49 -PBDT28.0728.90 -3 PBT5.5914.87 -62 NP3.3210.29 -68
