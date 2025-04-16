Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chinese markets edge up after economic data

Chinese markets edge up after economic data

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Wednesday despite China's GDP growth and other key economic data coming in above estimates.

Tariff worries persisted as China moved to halt Boeing purchases amid tariff tensions and U.S. President Donald Trump issued a pointed message, saying China should approach the U.S. for a trade deal to ease tariffs because it relies heavily on American consumers.

"The ball is in China's court," the president said in a statement read at the White House briefing.

Meanwhile, as the tariff war heats up, China today appointed Li Chenggang as vice minister of commerce and a top representative for international trade negotiation, replacing Wang Shouwen.

 

China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.26 percent to 3,276 after official data showed China's economy grew more than expected in the first quarter despite trade tariff disputes.

GDP grew 5.4 percent year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics reported. This was better than economists' forecast of 5.1 percent and was unchanged from the previous quarter.

In March, retail sales moved up 5.9 percent from the previous year while economists had forecast sales to climb 4.2 percent. Industrial production advanced 7.7 percent from a year ago compared to forecast of 5.7 percent.

Fixed asset investment increased 4.2 percent in the January to March period while economists had forecast an expansion of 4.1 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.91 percent to 21,056.98 amid rising U.S.-China tension. Hong Kong Post said today it had suspended goods mail services by sea to the United States and will suspend its air mail postal service for items containing goods from April 27 due to "bullying" U.S. tariffs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

