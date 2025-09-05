Friday, September 05, 2025 | 04:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese shares rebound, benchmark rally 1.24%

Chinese shares rebound, benchmark rally 1.24%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Asian stocks eked out modest gains on Friday as weak U.S. labor market data reinforced expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut later this month and U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order officially putting into action the U.S.-Japan trade agreement.

Regional gains, however, remained capped due to caution ahead of key U.S. jobs data due later in the day and amid concerns over Trump's heavy use of tariffs.

Trump said Thursday the United States will soon put a "fairly substantial tariff" on semiconductors coming into the country, after previously threatening a 100-percent levy on the chips.

Chinese shares rebounded after falling by the most in five months on Thursday following reports that the country's financial regulators are considering a number of cooling measures for the stock market.

 

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rallied 1.24 percent to 3,812.51 on hopes that Beijing can keep stock prices rising while avoiding speculative bubbles. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 1.43 percent to 25,417.98.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Moschip Tech soars more than 47% in six days

Moschip Tech soars more than 47% in six days

Zaggle partners with Pernod Ricard India to provide Zaggle Propel reward platform

Zaggle partners with Pernod Ricard India to provide Zaggle Propel reward platform

Market ends sideways; auto shares in demand

Market ends sideways; auto shares in demand

EUR/USD moves up near 1.1700 mark amid supportive economic growth trends for Eurozone

EUR/USD moves up near 1.1700 mark amid supportive economic growth trends for Eurozone

Trent's subsidiary incorporates new wholly owned subsidiary

Trent's subsidiary incorporates new wholly owned subsidiary

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon