Choksi Asia standalone net profit rises 197.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 768.61% to Rs 11.90 croreNet profit of Choksi Asia rose 197.22% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 768.61% to Rs 11.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales11.901.37 769 OPM %11.6020.44 -PBDT1.570.47 234 PBT1.510.43 251 NP1.070.36 197
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content