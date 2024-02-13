Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

CIAN Agro Industries &amp; Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales decline 50.11% to Rs 39.06 crore
Net Loss of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 50.11% to Rs 39.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 78.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales39.0678.30 -50 OPM %12.2910.56 -PBDT2.072.13 -3 PBT0.130.06 117 NP-0.19-0.01 -1800
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sumuka Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 2.60% in the December 2023 quarter

Advanced Enzyme Tech gains after Q3 PAT rises 52% YoY

Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit declines 8.55% in the December 2023 quarter

Piccadily Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 558.58% in the December 2023 quarter

Piccadily Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 570.09% in the December 2023 quarter

Coal India, M&amp;M, JSW Energy, Lemon Tree Hotels in focus

JSW Energy arm bags wind power project from SECI

Pratik Panels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.46 crore in the December 2023 quarter

M Lakhamsi Industries standalone net profit declines 88.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Honda India Power Products standalone net profit declines 11.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon