Sales decline 50.11% to Rs 39.06 croreNet Loss of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 50.11% to Rs 39.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 78.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales39.0678.30 -50 OPM %12.2910.56 -PBDT2.072.13 -3 PBT0.130.06 117 NP-0.19-0.01 -1800
