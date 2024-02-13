Sales decline 50.11% to Rs 39.06 crore

Net Loss of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 50.11% to Rs 39.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 78.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.39.0678.3012.2910.562.072.130.130.06-0.19-0.01