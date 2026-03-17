Cipla Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 1286.4, down 1.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 14.73% in last one year as compared to a 3.15% rally in NIFTY and a 7.68% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Cipla Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1286.4, down 1.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 23554.7. The Sensex is at 75980.71, up 0.63%.Cipla Ltd has eased around 4.7% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22547.2, up 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1286.4, down 1.13% on the day. Cipla Ltd tumbled 14.73% in last one year as compared to a 3.15% rally in NIFTY and a 7.68% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 22.9 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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