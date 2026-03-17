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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wockhardt Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Wockhardt Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Wockhardt Ltd is quoting at Rs 1196.2, down 0.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 16.19% in last one year as compared to a 3.15% rally in NIFTY and a 7.68% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Wockhardt Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1196.2, down 0.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 23554.7. The Sensex is at 75980.71, up 0.63%.Wockhardt Ltd has lost around 16.55% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Wockhardt Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22547.2, up 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.99 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 96.91 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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