Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is quoting at Rs 6356.5, down 0.9% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 16.19% in last one year as compared to a 3.15% rally in NIFTY and a 21.2% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6356.5, down 0.9% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 23554.7. The Sensex is at 75980.71, up 0.63%.Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has eased around 5.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 11.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29042.55, down 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6349.5, down 0.94% on the day. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd tumbled 16.19% in last one year as compared to a 3.15% rally in NIFTY and a 21.2% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 15.94 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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