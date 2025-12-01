Kansai Nerolac Paints allots 7,922 equity shares under RSUP

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
The Board of Directors of Kansai Nerolac Paints has approved the allotment of 7,922 equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each fully paid-up, pursuant to exercise of Restricted Stock Units granted under the Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited - Restricted Stock Units Plan, 2022 (RSU Plan 2022).
