Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kansai Nerolac Paints allots 7,922 equity shares under RSUP

Kansai Nerolac Paints allots 7,922 equity shares under RSUP

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

The Board of Directors of Kansai Nerolac Paints has approved the allotment of 7,922 equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each fully paid-up, pursuant to exercise of Restricted Stock Units granted under the Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited - Restricted Stock Units Plan, 2022 (RSU Plan 2022).

Aditya Birla Capital invests Rs 300 cr in Aditya Birla Housing Finance

Amber announced acquisition of majority stake in Shogini Technoarts

USFDA accepts Wockharts' first-in-class antibiotic Zaynich NDA

HSCL announces its first-ever coal tar pitch shipment from New Mangalore Port to the Middle East

Escorts Kubota tractors sales jump 18% in Nov'25

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

