Aditya Birla Capital invests Rs 300 cr in Aditya Birla Housing Finance

Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) has made an investment of Rs. 300 crore on rights basis, in the equity shares of Aditya Birla Housing Finance (ABHFL). Pursuant to the aforesaid investments, there is no change in the percentage shareholding of ABCL and ABHFL continues to be wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
