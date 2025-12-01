Monday, December 01, 2025 | 07:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Birla Capital invests Rs 300 cr in Aditya Birla Housing Finance

Aditya Birla Capital invests Rs 300 cr in Aditya Birla Housing Finance

Image

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) has made an investment of Rs. 300 crore on rights basis, in the equity shares of Aditya Birla Housing Finance (ABHFL). Pursuant to the aforesaid investments, there is no change in the percentage shareholding of ABCL and ABHFL continues to be wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Amber announced acquisition of majority stake in Shogini Technoarts

Amber announced acquisition of majority stake in Shogini Technoarts

USFDA accepts Wockharts' first-in-class antibiotic Zaynich NDA

USFDA accepts Wockharts' first-in-class antibiotic Zaynich NDA

HSCL announces its first-ever coal tar pitch shipment from New Mangalore Port to the Middle East

HSCL announces its first-ever coal tar pitch shipment from New Mangalore Port to the Middle East

Escorts Kubota tractors sales jump 18% in Nov'25

Escorts Kubota tractors sales jump 18% in Nov'25

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care announces change in senior management

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care announces change in senior management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon