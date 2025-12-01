Monday, December 01, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KEI Industries starts trial production at new unit in Sanand, Gujarat

KEI Industries starts trial production at new unit in Sanand, Gujarat

Image

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

KEI Industries has started trial production (first phase for LT/HT Cables) at its green field unit located at Plot No. 1012 - 1023 Sanand-II, BoI Engineering Industrial Estate GIDC, Ahmedabad - (Gujarat) - 382170. Muhurat Puja and commercial production at the said new unit is expected by 10 December 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kansai Nerolac Paints allots 7,922 equity shares under RSUP

Kansai Nerolac Paints allots 7,922 equity shares under RSUP

Aditya Birla Capital invests Rs 300 cr in Aditya Birla Housing Finance

Aditya Birla Capital invests Rs 300 cr in Aditya Birla Housing Finance

Amber announced acquisition of majority stake in Shogini Technoarts

Amber announced acquisition of majority stake in Shogini Technoarts

USFDA accepts Wockharts' first-in-class antibiotic Zaynich NDA

USFDA accepts Wockharts' first-in-class antibiotic Zaynich NDA

HSCL announces its first-ever coal tar pitch shipment from New Mangalore Port to the Middle East

HSCL announces its first-ever coal tar pitch shipment from New Mangalore Port to the Middle East

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon