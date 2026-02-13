Coal India consolidated net profit declines 15.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.76% to Rs 30818.17 crore

Net profit of Coal India declined 15.85% to Rs 7157.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8505.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.76% to Rs 30818.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32358.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.30818.1732358.9830.2838.0611690.9514305.899472.6111792.427157.458505.57

