Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India consolidated net profit declines 15.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Coal India consolidated net profit declines 15.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

Sales decline 4.76% to Rs 30818.17 crore

Net profit of Coal India declined 15.85% to Rs 7157.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8505.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.76% to Rs 30818.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32358.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales30818.1732358.98 -5 OPM %30.2838.06 -PBDT11690.9514305.89 -18 PBT9472.6111792.42 -20 NP7157.458505.57 -16

Mercury EV-Tech consolidated net profit declines 79.21% in the December 2025 quarter

RPP Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 96.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Delta Manufacturing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Tyche Industries standalone net profit declines 61.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries standalone net profit rises 47.37% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

