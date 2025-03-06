Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 02:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India Ltd spurts 3.37%, gains for third straight session

Coal India Ltd spurts 3.37%, gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 380.65, up 3.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% drop in NIFTY and a 21.61% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Coal India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 380.65, up 3.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 22451.5. The Sensex is at 74133.19, up 0.55%. Coal India Ltd has risen around 0.63% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31099.45, up 1.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 61.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 384.75, up 4.2% on the day. Coal India Ltd is down 17% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% drop in NIFTY and a 21.61% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 13.19 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Triveni Turbine Ltd spurts 7.11%

Triveni Turbine Ltd spurts 7.11%

Bank of Baroda up for third consecutive session

Bank of Baroda up for third consecutive session

PM says latest budget has emerged to be blueprint of India's future

PM says latest budget has emerged to be blueprint of India's future

Nifty trades above 22,450; European mkt advance

Nifty trades above 22,450; European mkt advance

India's auto retails face downturn in February

India's auto retails face downturn in February

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 out SA vs NZ LIVE SCOREDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon