Coal India signs MoU with Haryana Power Purchase Centre

MCL is the highest coal producing arm of CIL that operates in Odisha. Haryana State is keen to ensure electricity availability to meet its expanding energy demand.
As per the MoU framework, power purchase will be under Section-62 of the Electricity Act, 2003. This refers to determining the power tariff in accordance with the provisions of the act, by the appropriate commission, for supply of electricity by a generating company to a distribution licensee.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content